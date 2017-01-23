Weather or Not: A Silk Purse

Monday, Jan. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, sunbreaks and breezy yesterday with cooler temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 48F/43F/25mph/0.15”

Depoe Bay: 47F/40F/27mph/0.17”

Newport: 46F/41F/30mph/0.15”

Waldport: 46F/38F/28mph/0.28”

Yachats: 48F/41F/30mph/0.33”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ESE 6 mph/Altimeter: 29.66”

Forecast: We may be trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear this week. Original projections had shown sunny days Tuesday right through the weekend, but atmospheric changes are apparently not going to allow it. There should be some sun today as the latest weather system moves into Northern California, showers ending, light southeast winds and a high of 50F. Partly cloudy tonight, low near 40F. Mostly sunny tomorrow, high 50F. Outlook is for a chance of rain again Wednesday lingering into Thursday, mostly clear Friday and Saturday, and back to rain Sunday. Mild temperatures throughout the extended period with highs about 50F and lows of 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement with spots of ice, temperatures 30-32F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temps 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice and 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and ice, snow flurries, carry chains or traction tires, temps 25-30F. * A map of the latest Northwest Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: SE winds are light nearshore, 5-10 knots, but blowing 20-25 knots offshore, swells 13-14 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. Easing conditions are expected for the rest of this week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers ending, breezy, surf 12-16 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/23 Mon 08:39 AM 8.29 H

01/23 Mon 03:47 PM 1.11 L

01/23 Mon 10:26 PM 6.44 H

01/24 Tue 03:16 AM 4.19 L

In Short: Showers, then clearing and drying but somewhat unsettled.