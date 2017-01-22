From Lincoln County Cooperative Extension

If you have a garden in your front or backyard, you may enjoy growing different kinds of vegetation including shrubs and trees. Trees add not only beauty to your landscape, but may offer additional benefits such as seasonal fruiting, providing oxygen, inviting wildlife, preventing erosion and increasing the value of your property. Planting a tree isn’t as simple as digging a hole and throwing in the tree. It is a valuable skill which requires several considerations. Some things you may want to consider are your land, climate, tree size at maturity, care and pruning and which species are suitable to our local area. By taking the time to think about these factors, you will be able to successfully plant and enjoy a tree or trees for years to come.

The Lincoln County Master Gardeners offer an informative “The Art of Planting Trees” Round Table on Thursday, February 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Oregon Coast Community College meeting room. The “The Art of Planting Trees” Round Table is free, but those interested in attending are asked to call the OSU Extension office in Newport at 541-574-6534 ext. 57411 to reserve seating and ensure that enough printed handouts are available.

Certified Arborist Vern Esplin, loves trees! With more than twenty years of pruning and plant care expertise, he’s been invited to talk with interested gardeners about the art of planting trees. Vern will go into detail about the size of the hole to dig, adding amendments, staking, and maintenance.

An urban forester with Buena Vista Arbor Care, Vern Esplin works throughout Corvallis, Albany, Independence and the central Oregon Coast. He eagerly shares his wealth of experience and knowledge.

If you have gardening questions, please call or stop by the Master Gardener Help Desk at the OSU Extension office, 1211 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, 1/4 mile east of the Embarcadero.