





LOVE IS LOVE

Community Valentine Party

Planning for the annual LOVE IS LOVE Valentine Party hosted by PFLAG is in full swing. This community Valentine Party will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the beautiful lobby of the Oregon Coast Community College in South Beach. Volunteers will transform the College Commons into a romantic Hearts and Flowers Valentine Party setting.

Past Forward, a popular local music group, will provide live music to celebrate the power of love in all its wonderful and surprising forms—young and old, gay and straight. Vocals by Akia Woods of Past Forward will delight the audience with traditional and modern love songs.

Teen poets and writers representing the Gay/Straight Alliance Clubs from Lincoln County high schools will read their work, and adults will read striking modern and traditional love poetry, Newlyweds and longest married couples, gay and straight, will be celebrated at the party.

Delightful and decadent Valentine desserts donated by the best bakers from several local churches will make this celebration a really sweet treat and chocolate heaven.

Toledo United Methodist Church volunteers are preparing a table of hearts, flowers, glitter and glue for guests to create their own hand-made Valentine Cards. You can surprise your sweetheart with a card from the heart, unique and special, just like your love.

PFLAG is a national organization providing support, education and advocacy for LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender) folks, their families, and friends. The Oregon Central Coast Chapter focuses on creating safe and nurturing communities for young people in Lincoln County, and opening hearts and minds of all ages. With this Valentine Party for old and young, gay and straight, we’re bringing people together to celebrate the power of love in our lives. After all, Love is Love!

Donations will support PFLAG’s programs for LGBT youth. For more information about the Valentine Party or PFLAG, or to be included as Newlyweds, call 541-265-7194.