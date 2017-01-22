Be Jeweled: Food Share Fundraiser Celebrates 10 Years

10 is a good number. It’s a number that can have many associations and can mean as many things as you want. At Food Share of Lincoln County “Be Jeweled 10 “, means a decade of recycled jewelry sales to benefit needy families, seniors and individuals. Be Jeweled is set for March 11 from 9 am – 3 pm at the Embarcadero Resort, 1000 SE Bay Blvd., Newport.

“Be Jeweled 10” means that the community has supported Food Share by donating and purchasing upscale recycled jewelry, by volunteering their time at the event and by returning year after year for nine years to buy treasures and one of a kind pieces of jewelry. Without this re-occurring chain of events, Be Jeweled would be just another place to buy jewelry.

Part of the reason for its longevity is community support and word of mouth advertising. After 9 years, it’s no secret that there are great bargains for all types of jewelry including fine, artisan, rings, watches, vintage, ethnic, costume, beads, findings, and more. All of this makes for a lively, fun filled atmosphere in an ordinary space transformed into a jewelry boutique.

It’s not too late to donate jewelry. Now is the perfect time to clear out your once-loved treasures and take them to Food Share (535 NE 1st St., Newport) or to any of the following places:

* Nye Cottage Beads;

* Newport 60+ Center;

* Diamonds By the Sea – Newport;

* Chambers of Commerce in Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo, Waldport;

* Lincoln City Cultural Center Gift Shop;

* Oregon Coast Bank – all branches;

* Columbia Bank – all branches,

* Allstate Insurance (131 NW 20th St., Newport).

All donations are eligible for a tax deduction.

Your donation of a bracelet, necklace or ring can help feed a family of four for a week. The entire county benefits from the work done by Food Share of Lincoln County. Be Jeweled funds purchase food for needy families, seniors and individuals through a network of partner agencies like pantries, meal sites, backpack programs, senior outreach and youth programs. For more information about Food Share of Lincoln County call 541-574-8578, or visit on line by clicking here or check them out on Facebook.