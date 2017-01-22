Weather or Not: Jet Stream on the Move

Sunday, Jan. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, short sunbreaks and breezy yesterday with mild temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/44F/38mph/0.49”

Depoe Bay: 50F/42F/35mph/0.56”

Newport: 50F/41F/33mph/0.46”

Waldport: 49F/41F/35mph/0.88”

Yachats: 51F/44F/39mph/0.69”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.45”

Forecast: With the jet stream meandering north this week, the majority of weather systems will be tracking into Canada beginning Tuesday. There is one fly in the ointment, however, which is Wednesday when a weak front is expected to impact the Central Coast. Today and tonight, showers and possible thunderstorms continue, sunbreaks, breezy as southerlies blow 15-25 mph gusting 35-40, the mercury climbs to the low-50s this afternoon and dips to about 40F overnight. A fading chance of showers is expected tomorrow, mainly in the morning, then mostly cloudy and a high around 50F. Outlook is for partly sunny and dry Tuesday, a chance of rain Wednesday, then mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights Thursday through the weekend. Look for seasonal thermometer readings with highs of 50-55F and lows 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and temperatures 35-40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temps 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice and 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and ice, snow flurries, chains required over Willamette and Santiam Passes, temps 25-30F. Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement at the lower elevations, except for the Gorge where a Wintry mix is forecast to continue through tonight, and in the Cascades, snow showers are predicted to last until this evening. * A map of the latest travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: S winds are 15-25 knots gusting 30 this morning with seas 17 feet at 12 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through this evening. Conditions are expected to settle down considerably by Tuesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 12-16 feet (moderate).

* Tides

01/22 Sun 07:49 AM 8.10 H

01/22 Sun 02:59 PM 1.63 L

01/22 Sun 09:32 PM 6.03 H

01/23 Mon 02:19 AM 4.16 L

In Short: Showers, then clearing and drying.