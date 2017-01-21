Women’s March – Newport

Well over a thousand women, men and children turned out Saturday in Newport to rally outside City Hall to express their dismay, and for some, their disgust with the way things are going in Washington DC.

Although it was specifically a Women’s March dealing with issues of abortion, birth control and equal employment rights, many others joined to protest what appears to be a major political backslide on voting rights, job protections, equality, the general state of the economy, access to college and other issues like climate change, the growth of America’s military, to where it’s well over half the country’s budget, environmental and housing issues, among others.

Rally organizers urged attendees to call their U.S. Representatives and Senators to express their feelings about the state of the country.

March organizers vowed that today’s march was but the opening act to what will be a long and persistent state of protest by millions of Americans on policies that are looming for adoption by the Congress and President Trump, who they say want to take America back to the 1930s.