One day in office and Trump raises mortgage payments for low to moderate income families

One day in office and President Trump’s housing chiefs have raised mortgage payments for many low and moderate income families by at least $50 a month. Families that have their mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which helps lower income families especially to buy a home, were set to enjoy a discount in their homeowner’s insurance due to FHA’s swelling revenues. But Trump’s staff decided the savings bonus should go to the big banks that partner with the FHA. Not to the homeowners.

