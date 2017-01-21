Two surf rescues in Lincoln City

8:10amUnconfirmed reports say that a woman standing on a balcony at Surftides Motel at 3115 Inlet suffered chest, stomach and knee injury when a balcony she was standing on was damaged by a big wave. Reports say that she was temporarily swept into the water but was quickly rescued.

The other incident is off 1815 NW Harbor – man, woman and dog “stuck” on some rocks.

8:23am

The couple and their dog managed to get themselves off the rocks by themselves. They’re fine.

8:25am

North Lincoln Firefighters say the Surftide’s balcony and possibly other aspects of the building might have been compromised. NLF is enroute with full lights and sirens.

8:27am

Fire-Rescue says the Surftides Motel building itself looks okay, but several observations decks have been compromised. They say the surf is undermining their foundation.

