Weather or Not: Surf’s Up!

Saturday, Jan. 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy yesterday, showers, moderate winds and temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/45F/0.04”

Depoe Bay: 51F/42F/0.15”

Newport: 50F/43F/0.29”

Waldport: 49F/42F/0.69”

Yachats: 49F/44F/0.61”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,800’ & 3,300’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 6 mph/Altimeter: 29.28”

A High Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast is in effect until 10:00pm tonight. Seas 20-23 feet with a dominant period around 18 seconds. Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the water’s edge. Waves may rise unexpectedly and sweep you into the turbulent and frigid waters. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Forecast: A trio of wet days are on tap yet before the beginning of a drying trend. Showers and possible thunderstorms today, southerlies gusting to 30 mph, and the mercury climbs to 50F or so. Tonight, a chance of showers in the evening, then rain, maybe a quarter inch, low around 40F. Rain tomorrow morning turning to showers by afternoon, south winds rising to 20-25 mph gusting 35, and high again of 50F. Outlook is for a 50-50 chance of showers Monday, and then mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights Tuesday through Friday with average thermometer readings – highs near 50F and lows about 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and temperatures 35-40F in the passes; showers today, high 45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting showers, temp rising to 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has a Winter Weather Advisory for snow showers in effect through tomorrow evening, light east winds, highs of 30-35F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and spots of ice on the highways this morning, snow flurries, chains required over Willamette Pass, carry chains or traction tires over the other passes, temps 25-30F; snow showers today, 2-6 inches of new snow expected. Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement at the lower elevations, except for the Gorge where a Wintry mix is forecast to continue throughout the weekend; in the Cascades, snow showers are predicted to last until tomorrow night with up to a foot of snow in the passes. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are 19 feet at 16 seconds this morning with SSE wind 10-20 knots gusting 25. Small Craft Advisories for winds and seas are in effect through this evening. A Gale Watch is in effect from this evening through tomorrow evening. S winds rising to 20-25 knots gusting 30 this morning, then to 25-30 knots gusting 35 this afternoon, swells building to 22 feet at 17 seconds. Tonight, SE winds 30-35 knots gusting 40 and combined rough seas 18 feet at 15 seconds. Southerlies continue tomorrow at 30-35 knots gusting 45 with combined rough seas 19 feet at 13 seconds. Outlook is for SE winds 20-30 knots Monday, swells holding at 19 feet, NW winds on Tuesday with swells down to 10 feet, and then S winds 10-20 knots Wednesday, swells 11 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 20-23 feet (high).

* A High Surf Advisory is in effect, so stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches today. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

01/21 Sat 06:56 AM 8.00 H

01/21 Sat 02:03 PM 2.13 L

01/21 Sat 08:18 PM 5.72 H

01/22 Sun 01:16 AM 3.93 L

In Short: Showers, rainy, windy, then clearing and drying.