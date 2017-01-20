Weather or Not: Dangling a Carrot

Friday, Jan. 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Yesterday goes in the ho-hum box with a little rain, sun, wind and mild.

Past 24 Hours High/Low//Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/46F/22mph/0.21”

Depoe Bay: 50F/44F/35mph/0.19”

Newport: 50F/43F/28mph/0.17”

Waldport: 49F/43F/26mph/0.15”

Yachats: 50F/44F/32mph/0.19”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 3,800’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 10 mph G17/Altimeter: 29.05”

A High Surf Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from 4:00am to 7:00pm Saturday. Seas 20-23 feet with a dominant period around 18 seconds. Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the water’s Edge. Waves may rise unexpectedly and sweep you into the turbulent and frigid waters. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Forecast: If we just keep plodding along through this wet cycle, the carrot at the end of the stick appears to be obtainable by early next week. Today begins with light rain followed by showers, southerly winds gusting 25-30 mph and a high of 50F. Tonight and tomorrow, showers continue with a chance of thunderstorms, low 40F, high 50F. Outlook is for rainy and breezy conditions Sunday, showers Monday, and then …wait for it… we finally catch the carrot Tuesday with mostly sunny skies which should also be the case Wednesday and Thursday. The mercury is projected to produce seasonal readings as highs reach 50F and lows slump to 40F.

Travel: Highway 34 is closed at Milepost 10 near Tidewater this morning due to a tree across the road; expect long delays, use an alternate route. Elsewhere in the Coast Range, there’s wet pavement, showers, temperatures 35-40F in the passes; showers today, high 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting showers, temps 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has a Winter Weather Advisory for snow showers in effect through Sunday evening, gusty east winds, highs of 30-35F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow on the highways this morning, snow flurries, carry chains or traction tires, temps 25-30F; snow showers today, the snow level is 2,500 feet, 2-5 inches of new snow expected. Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement at the lower elevations, except for the Gorge where a Wintry mix is forecast throughout the weekend; in the Cascades, snow showers are predicted to last until Sunday night. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 20-30 knots out at Stonewall Bank this morning, but only about 10 knots close to shore, with seas 15 feet at 16 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect for the nearshore waters until noon today. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. A Gale Warning is in effect for local waters out past 10 miles until noon today. SE winds 15-25 knots gusting 30-35 knots, highest well offshore, swells 15-17 feet at 15 seconds. Tonight, SE winds 15-20 knots gusting 25 and swells 17-19 feet at 16 seconds. Big swells around 23 feet at 18 seconds are expected tomorrow with S winds 20-25 knots gusting 30. Outlook is for SE winds easing to 10-15 knots with swells 16 feet Sunday, then northerlies 5-15 knots Monday and Tuesday, swells subsiding from 17 feet to 9 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… For Chart 18581, Yaquina Bay and River Channel, a new depths tabulation is available; click here.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 12-16 feet (moderate).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches for the next few days. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during high tides. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

01/20 Fri 12:56 PM 2.53 L

01/20 Fri 06:52 PM 5.71 H

01/21 Sat 12:14 AM 3.45 L

01/21 Sat 06:56 AM 8.00 H

In Short: Showers, rainy, windy, then clearing and drying.