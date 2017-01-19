Single parent – Emergency Surgery – Broke, what now?

News Lincoln County got a heart-wrenching plea this week from Eva Henderson, a single mom in Newport, who has had a medical disaster rise-up out of nowhere – and it’s battering her and her children. Eva asked us to promote her Go Fund Me fundreaiser and so here we are. Eva is one of those unfortunate souls who is caught between a medical surprise and no back-door way out of it. She needs our help. Here is her predicament in her own words.

I went to a doctor appointment Dec 7th and I was rushed to the cardio unit to have emergency surgery on my Heart. I ended up having two surgery’s the 8th and 9th of December. I haven’t been at my job long enough to get paid for a short time leave. Between the medical bills and time off work for surgerys and all of my follow up appointments, I do not know how I am going to do it.

I am a single parent raising two kids on my own and I’m not the kind of person to ask for help. My medical emergency made the holidays a little rough and as time goes by, the bills are starting to come in and I have realized I can’t do it on my own.

I had a ambulance ride, 5 emergency room visits, 2 surgeries, 2 anesthesiologist, several x-rays, MRI, 3 ultrasounds, quite a few EKGs, and lots of other testing. I currently have to wear a monitor because of further complications. And now my car is breaking down – something to do with the electrical. I will know more about that once I can get it to the dealer. But that too means more time off work and more bills.

Anything you could donate would be appreciated, I truly need the help. Thank you for taking the time too read about me, and thank you again for your donation.