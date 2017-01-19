Cracking open Oregon DEQ so citizens can know what’s coming up the street…



After many citizen and no small quantity of news media outlet complaints about slow service, Portland State University launched a study into why people can’t find out from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which businesses in their communities are emitting various levels of air and water pollution.

Portland State has issued its findings and it confirms what many already knew about DEQ – that staff shortages and a long-time vacancy in the DEQ director position have made public records requests a very low priority – if not by design then certainly as a result.

