Weather or Not: Rain Rollercoaster

Thursday, Jan. 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: The High Wind Warning expired on time at 10:00am yesterday, and the Flood Watch was canceled early around noon. The storm slowly wound down with winds gusting just under 50 mph in the morning before easing substantially, and there was about an inch of rain for the day, lower amounts in the north and higher in the south. Our two-day storm total precipitation was just under 3 inches along the Central Coast. Showers, some fairly heavy, continued through the afternoon and into the evening; light rain fell occasionally overnight and the breeze was down to 15-25 mph. This morning, it was mostly cloudy, showery and southerly winds had faded further to 10-15 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 800’ & 1,100’, broken @ 1,800’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: S 11 mph/Altimeter: 29.62”

Past 24 Hours High/Low//Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/49F/49mph/0.77”

Depoe Bay: 53F/47F/41mph/0.76”

Newport: 52F/45F/49mph/0.82”

Waldport: 52F/43F/48mph/1.12”

Yachats: 54F/48F/48mph/1.68”

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Forecast: We’ll be on a precipitation rollercoaster for the next several days as showers turn to steady rain and vice versa through the weekend and into next week. Showers are likely today, thunderstorms possible this morning, southwest winds gusting 25 and a high of 50F. Tonight and tomorrow, look for rain, up to three-quarters of an inch, a southerly breeze 20-30 mph, the mercury slipping to 40F overnight and rising to 50F by Friday afternoon. Outlook is for showers Saturday, rainy and windy Sunday, showers Monday and Tuesday, then a chance for some sunshine Wednesday. The thermometer stays seasonal with highs of 50F and lows of 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range, there’s wet pavement, showers, temperature right at 40F in the passes; rain, decreasing showers today, high 45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting showers, temps 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for showers, possible light freezing rain, light southwest winds, highs of 30-35F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow on the highways this morning, snow flurries, carry chains or traction tires, except chains required over Willamette Pass, temp 30F; snow showers decreasing today, the snow level is 3,500 feet, 1-3 inches of new snow expected. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: The breeze is SSW 15-20 knots gusting 25 with seas 13 feet at 11 seconds this morning. Small Craft Advisories for winds and hazardous seas are in effect through late tonight. SW winds 20-25 knots gusting 30 early, easing to 10-15 knots gusting 20 later today, swells 15 feet at 12 seconds. Southerlies continue tonight 20-25 knots gusting 35, except for nearshore waters where SE winds should be down to 10-15 knots, swells building to 17 feet at 14 seconds. Tomorrow, SE winds 20-25 knots gusting 30 with swells 17 feet at 16 seconds. Outlook is for SW winds 20-25 knots Saturday, swells 23 feet, southerlies 30-35 knots Sunday, combined seas 18 feet, then E winds 25-30 knots Monday, swells 17 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/19 Thu 11:47 AM 2.77 L

01/19 Thu 05:36 PM 6.07 H

01/19 Thu 11:21 PM 2.77 L

01/20 Fri 06:06 AM 8.01 H

In Short: Showers, rain, then mainly wet and occasionally windy.