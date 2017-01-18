Oregon lawmakers move to preserve Oregon womens’ reproductive health

This week the republican controlled U.S. House and Senate took steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act even though republican leaders admit they have nothing to replace it with. And as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration on Friday he simply continues to promise that the ACA will be replaced very quickly with a superior program – although he too has not ventured any guess what it is. But Trump promises…”It’ll be great for everybody.”

But there are those in the Oregon legislature that are not taking either the Congress or Mr. Trump at their word. They’ve introduced a bill that regardless of what happens to the ACA, Oregon women will continue to have reproductive and other health care coverage through state run medical programs.

Here’s more in The Oregonian. Click here.