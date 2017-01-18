High speed chase ends with four flat tires and handcuffs



From Lincoln County Scan on Facebook

Suspicious male was seen going through mailboxes in Newport. Newport Police caught up to him and the pursuit began and headed out the Bay Road toward Toledo.

A Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy deployed spike strips near Criteser loop. The fugitive managed to dodge them. But just around the corner Toldeo Police were waiting for him with their own spikes deployed. DOUBLE BULLSEYE. Got all four tires and off the road he went. Moments later he was in custody and enroute to the Lincoln County Jail.

Preliminary information is that the driver is Ken Woods out of Albany and that the car may not belong to him.