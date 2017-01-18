C’mon in…the water’s fine….we think….

COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS IDEAL TEMPERATURES FOR THE CITY’S NEW AQUATIC CENTER POOLS AND TOUR THE NEW FACILITY

The community is invited to tour Newport’s new Aquatic Center and participate in a discussion regarding the ideal temperatures for all three of the Center’s swimming pools. This event will be held on Tuesday, January 24, from 5:15 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. It will be facilitated by Sandy Blackman.

Participants will meet in small groups to discuss developing a survey for pool users; identify the ideal temperatures for all three pools; and identify a process to evaluate and/or make temperature changes in the future. The results of the small group discussions will be shared with all participants.

The tour of the new Aquatic Center will follow the discussion.

Questions should be directed to Jim Protiva, Parks and Recreation Director, at j.protiva@newportoregon.gov, or by telephone at 541.574.4855.