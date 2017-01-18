REMINDER: “Stronger Together” March is Saturday —

het Newport Community Drum Circle will be starting things off with a free program of multicultural traditional and indigenous rhythms on the front steps of Newport City Hall, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. The Lincoln County Stronger Together March, sponsored by Central Oregon Coast NOW, the recently revived Diversity Committee of Lincoln County, PFLAG, and local Democrats, in conjunction with the National Women’s March on Washington, is scheduled to leave from City Hall at Noon.

The drummers will provide the beat as the marchers proceed through Newport to a 12:30 p.m. indoor rally with speakers and additional live music at the Hallmark Resort, on Elizabeth Street. Drum Circle leader Chandler Davis said “The drum circle has stood up for and represented diversity and community for nearly ten years in Lincoln County. We hope to help show that the vast majority of Lincoln County citizens join us and the sponsoring organizations in rejecting the bigotry and xenophobia that has been so much in evidence in America in recent months!”

Anyone wishing to participate in the drumming is asked to contact Davis directly, 541-272-4615. Information on the march is availale at