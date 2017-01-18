Weather or Not: Winding Down

Wednesday, Jan. 18th – Lincoln County

Summary: The forecast was right on target yesterday. A relatively benign morning was followed by the arrival of a fairly powerful storm around 10:00am as the southerly winds picked up and the rain began. Both increased through the day and into the night, peaking early this morning. Rainfall totals were highest in our northern section (Lincoln City received over 2 inches) and lowest in Yachats (a little over an inch). Wind gusts, strongest just before daybreak, didn’t quite break 60 mph along the Central Coast but came very close with upper-50s common. At dawn, the breeze had settled down a smidge and light rain was turning showery.

Past 24 Hours High/Low//Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 56F/50F/58mph/2.20”

Depoe Bay: 56F/49F/57mph/2.13”

Newport: 54F/45F/54mph/1.84”

Waldport: 55F/46F/50mph/1.42”

Yachats: 55F/49F/57mph/1.37”

Regional Wind Gusts…

Mary’s Peak: 84 mph

Sea Lion Caves: 81 mph

Garibaldi: 72 mph

Port Orford: 63 mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 700’, overcast @ 1,100’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: S 33 mph G45/Altimeter: 29.41”

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect until 10:00am this morning. On headlands and open beaches, south winds 35-45 mph with gusts 65-75 mph, a few spots reaching 80 mph. In coastal communities, south winds 25-35 mph with gusts of 45-60 mph. Winds should be easing through the morning hours. These winds may be strong enough to produce spotty power outages. Watch for tree debris on roadways. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect through late tonight. Moderate to sharp rises are expected on rivers and streams draining the Coast Range today. Total rainfall amounts through today, generally another 1-3 inches will fall cross the Coast Range, which have already had 3-6 inches since early afternoon Tuesday. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible, especially in and near steep slopes. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

Mariners… A Storm Warning remains in effect for local waters until 10:00am today. See Marine section below.

Forecast: The brunt of the storm has passed, but we’re not quite out of the woods yet. Expect gusty southerly winds 20-30 mph, showers and possible thunderstorms producing heavy precipitation at times today, up to another inch, high near 55F. Tonight, showers continue with the mercury dipping to around 40F. Showers likely tomorrow, a southwest breeze 10-20 mph gusting 25, and cooler as the thermometer only reaches the mid-40s. Outlook is for rain Friday, showers Saturday, rain Sunday, then showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures should remain seasonal with highs 45-50F and lows 40-45F during the extended period.

Travel: There have been reports of limbs/trees down along Highway 101 between Newport and Lincoln City this morning. In the Coast Range, there’s wet pavement, rain, temperatures 45-50F in the passes; rain, possibly heavy at times, chance of thunderstorms and windy today, highs 50-55F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting rain, possible thunderstorms, temps 50-55F, roads are clearing. The Columbia River Gorge has an Ice Storm Warning in effect until 6:00pm this evening with up to another quarter inch ice accumulation expected, gusty east winds, highs of 30-35F. For the Cascades, there’s slush breaking up to just wet pavement on the highways this morning, carry chains or traction tires, temps 30-40F; rain turning to showers and windy today, the snow level lowering from 8,000 feet to 6,500 feet. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are south 35-45 knots gusting over 50 this morning with extremely rough combined seas 23-24 feet at just 11 seconds. A Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00am this morning. S winds easing to 20-25 knots gusting 30 by this afternoon, combined seas subsiding to 18 feet at 13 seconds. Tonight, SW winds 15-20 knots gusting 25 and swells 13 feet at 13 seconds. Sou’westers continue tomorrow at 15 knots gusting 20 with swells 15 feet at 13 seconds. Outlook is for SE winds 20-30 knots gusting 35 on Friday, swells 16 feet, S winds 25-35 knots Saturday and Sunday, swells 18-23 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, windy, surf 12-16 feet (moderate).

On the Beach… Showers, windy, surf 12-16 feet (moderate).

* Tides

01/18 Wed 10:43 AM 2.86 L

01/18 Wed 04:32 PM 6.70 H

01/18 Wed 10:34 PM 1.98 L

01/19 Thu 05:20 AM 8.11 H

In Short: Showers, possible thunderstorms, breezy, then wet and windy.