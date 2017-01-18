Newport City Council Update

Newport City Councilors Tuesday evening put the finishing touches on their sale of a fish processing plant, owned by the city, that has been leased for years to Bornstein Seafoods. Since the company had made so many improvements to the building over the many years Bornstein leased the building from the city the city let it go for $1.6 million, considerably below it’s estimated market value.

With the sale proceeds, the city is expected to help pay for the parking lot it purchased from the Salvation Army which used to have a thrift store immediately south of City Hall across Angle Street. Some of the seafood building sale will also help the city pay off the recent acquisition and remodel of a building off NE 73rd Street that is now the city’s north end fire station.

Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside

The City Council awarded a bid to Knottworks Construction to build what has become the nearly $200,000 Ernest Block Memorial Wayside. The project will offer storm drains, improved trail to the beach below as well as showers and restrooms for visitors to the wayside. Part of the construction money will come from the city’s tourism room tax fund.

Vision Newport 2040

The City Council also approved a schedule of meetings to discuss what Newport should offer by the year 2040 to benefit local businesses, research facilities, the port, the arts, tourism amenities and whatever else the public expects or prefers during a series of upcoming Vision 2040 meetings. The Vision 2040 series of community vision outreach meetings are set for February 16th to include a lunch hour meeting with with city employees to get their thoughts – then again at 5:30pm at City Hall to solicit visioning opinions from members of the city’s various boards, committees and commissions, staffed mainly by volunteers from the community.

Additional meetings are set for February 17th, 5:30pm at the city’s Recreation Center to coincide with Newport High School’s State Soccer Championship celebration. There will also be an effort to enlist the opinions of the growing number of latino families in the community who should be on hand for that celebration. Then another meeting set for Saturday, February 18th, from 10am – 5pm at the Recreation Center with music, food, raffles and prizes. There will also be opportunities to partake in break-out group sessions to collect opinions what Newport should look and feel like in 2040. Along the way the current City Council will be asked to fill out a probing set of questions about what they would like and/or see in Newport’s future by the year 2040.