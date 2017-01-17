Central Oregon Coast NOW “Action” Meeting January 24



The Central Oregon Coast Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) is holding an “Action” meeting for prospective, new and “seasoned” members on Tuesday, January 24 from 6 to 9 pm at the Newport High School Library, 322 NE Eads Street, Newport, Oregon. We will be planning on “actions” to continue the momentum generated by the Stronger Together March (Saturday, January 21 at 11:30 pm starting at the Newport City Hall; indoor Rally starts at 12:30 pm at the Hallmark Resort). This is a great opportunity to learn about NOW, meet other like-minded individuals, and plan “resistance” to policies that hurt women, immigrants, LGBTQI people, and all vulnerable members of our community. We will be discussing what committees people would like to participate in, leadership roles that need to be filled, the Oregon NOW Annual Meeting to be held in Newport on April 9, 2017, and other upcoming actions.

You can email centraloregoncoastnow@gmail.com if you have questions.

The Central Oregon Coast Chapter of NOW works locally and nationally to eliminate discrimination in all sectors of society, to assure access to reproductive health care, to eliminate domestic and sexual violence, and to promote equality and justice in our community.

Membership in Central Oregon Coast NOW also includes membership in national NOW, and Oregon NOW.

To join Central Oregon Coast NOW: https://centraloregoncoastnow.com/about/membership-application/

For more information about Central Oregon Coast NOW, please email centraloregoncoastnow@gmail.com or call 503-577-3585. Website: www.centraloregoncoastnow. com.