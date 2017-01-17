Weather or Not: A Yuge Change

Tuesday, Jan. 17th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed sky and light winds yesterday, the last mild one for a while.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/37F/~0.01”

Depoe Bay: 55F/37F/0.01”

Newport: 54F/36F/~0.01”

Waldport: 54F/41F/0.03”

Yachats: 54F/39F/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 10,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ESE 8 mph/Altimeter: 29.85”

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect from noon today through 10:00am tomorrow morning. On headlands and open beaches, south to southeast winds 20-30 mph this afternoon with gusts 50-60 mph. Winds will increase tonight, becoming south 35-45 mph and gusts 65-70 mph. In coastal communities, south to southeast winds 15-25 mph today into this evening, then south 25-35 mph with gusts of 45-60 mph. The strongest winds will be late tonight into tomorrow morning. These winds may be strong enough to produce spotty power outages. Watch for tree debris on roadways later today through Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect from this evening through late tomorrow night. Freezing levels will rise to over 8,000 feet today leading to rapid snow melt. In addition, heavy rain beginning today will cause rises on rivers and creeks draining the Coast Range and North Oregon Cascade foothills. Rainfall amounts through Thursday in the Willamette Valley, 1.2 inches, on the Central Oregon Coast and Coast Range, 3-6 inches, and in the North Oregon Cascade foothills, 2-4 inches. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

Travelers… Freezing rain is expected to severely impact most areas of Northwest Oregon, excluding the Coast, throughout the day. Advisories and warnings are posted. See Travel section below.

Mariners… A Storm Warning goes into effect for local waters this afternoon. See Marine section below.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this developing storm. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Forecast: Today starts off peacefully with a little drizzle and light winds, but conditions undergo a ‘yuge’ change and are expected to rapidly deteriorate by late morning and into this afternoon. Rain, up to three-quarters of an inch, and a southerly wind 25-35 mph gusting 50. Tonight, south winds 35-45 mph gusting 60-70, highest on the beaches and headlands, heavy rain with 1-2 inches possible. The rain continues heavy tomorrow, another 1-2 inches, along with southerlies gusting 55 mph in the morning but decreasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Outlook is for showers Thursday, rain Friday, showers Saturday, rain again Sunday and a chance of showers on Monday. The thermometer stays within seasonal parameters as highs reach 45-50F and lows dip to 35-40F all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s damp pavement with spots of ice possible, temperatures 25-35 in the passes; rainy and very windy today, highs 45-50F. Willamette Valley destinations have a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect into this afternoon from Eugene north to about Woodburn, and an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Portland Metro until 10:00pm tonight, ice accumulations up to a half inch, temps rising to 35-45F. The Columbia River Gorge also has an Ice Storm Warning in effect today through tomorrow evening with up to 2 inches of ice expected, gusty east winds, highs of 25-30F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, carry chains or traction tires, temps 25-35F; mainly rain but with light freezing rain possible early today, the snow level is 7,000 feet rising to 8,000 feet. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Southerly winds have already begun ramping-up this morning to 25-30 knots well offshore but lighter E winds nearshore, and seas are 9-10 feet at 17 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect until 1:00pm today when it gets replaced by a Storm Warning in effect through tomorrow morning. S winds 25-30 knots with gusts to 40 this morning, rising to 35-40 knots with gusts to 50 late this afternoon, combined seas 11 feet at 16 seconds, building to 17 feet at 15 seconds. Tonight, southerly winds 35-40 knots with gusts to 50, a coastal jet will likely produce wind gusts of 55 knots within 20 miles of the coast, combined seas 24 feet at 14 seconds. S winds tomorrow 30-40 knots with gusts to 45, easing to 25 knots gusting 35 in the afternoon, combined seas 24 feet at 13 seconds, subsiding to 19 feet at 12 seconds in the afternoon. Outlook is for SW winds 15-20 knots gusting 25 Thursday, swells 15 feet, then southerlies 25-35 knots Friday and Saturday with combined seas rebuilding to 21-23 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 10-15 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/17 Tue 09:45 AM 2.85 L

01/17 Tue 03:36 PM 7.47 H

01/17 Tue 09:51 PM 1.13 L

01/18 Wed 04:36 AM 8.26 H

In Short: Very wet and very windy, then rainy and breezy.