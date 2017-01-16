A wet & windy storm is brewin’…

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. Freezing levels will rise to over 8,000 feet Monday night leading to rapid snow melt. In addition, heavy rain beginning Tuesday will cause sharp rises on rivers and creeks draining the Coast Range and North Oregon Cascade foothills. Rainfall amounts through Thursday in the Willamette Valley, 1.5-3 inches, on the Central Oregon Coast and Coast Range, 4-8 inches, and in the North Oregon Cascade foothills, 2-4 inches. Street flooding is possible in urban areas where ice and snow may block storm drains. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. South winds 30-45 mph with gusts of 55-70 mph along the most exposed beaches and headlands. In coastal communities, south winds 25-35 mph with gusts of 45-60 mph, peaking late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. These winds may be strong enough to produce isolated power outages. Secure outdoor belongings such as deck and patio furniture. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

