Too close to the surf ends the lives of a father and his 3 year old son….

Sunday afternoon fire-rescue personnel responded to the report of an adult male and a toddler that were swept out to sea on a big wave that crashed onto the beach near Floras Lake in Curry County.

Reports say a family from the Eugene area was on the beach, with high surf roaring up at them. The 31 year old father holding his 3 year old son were grabbed by the wave and were swept away from shore by the wave.

The spot where the two disappeareddd has a steep angle to the water and the seas were rough at the time.

The US Coast Guard began a search by air with two helicopters and 47 foot motor life boat. OSP Troopers and other first responders began scouring the beach using ATVs. The search from the shore lasted about four hours, long past the time when both the father and son would have succumbed to hypothermia. The US Coast Guard will be searching into the night by air and by ground.

The name of the missing persons were withheld to allow family notifications. OSP was assisted by the US Coast Guard, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Sixes River Fire, and Port Orford Fire. More information will be released tomorrow as it becomes available.

The Oregon Coast has very unpredictable wave action. It’s very common for small to medium sized waves to splash onto the shore and simply cover a part of the beach. Then suddenly a large wave can rise up and pound the entire area, and carry with it back to sea any unwary person who was unlucky enough to be within its clutches.

Authorities say again and again to stay back from the water where there is very little room to retreat to. And never ever, ever turn your back on the ocean.