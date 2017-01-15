Former Lincoln County High School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Luring a Student for Sex

For those who know high school teacher and author Matt Love, his guilty plea to luring a female student for sex, has launched a wave of profound disappointment throughout Lincoln and Clatsop counties where he taught and mentored young writers for years.

In accepting his sentence from the court he wrote ““The narcissism that affected my character over the last decade or so has been obliterated,” Love said. “That person is gone forever. The only thing I want to make clear — it’s not her fault.”

More details from the Daily Astorian. Click here.

http://www.dailyastorian.com/Local_News/20170113/author-guilty-of-luring-former-student