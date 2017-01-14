“Stronger Together” march to convene at Newport City Hall, Jan. 21, 11:30am

The Lincoln County Stronger Together March Committee is quickening the pace in pulling together final details for the march-rally event Saturday Jan 21 beginning at Newport City Hall. “We’re all very excited to be building this grass-roots coalition and getting to know each other. It’s truly a community event,” said Rebecca Austen, one of the organizers.

Gathering for the march will start at 11:30 a.m at Newport City Hall. The local march is in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and in other cities around the country.

The Newport Community Drum Circle’s Chandler Davis will greet early arrivals with traditional and indigenous hand drum rhythms from around the world beginning at 10:30 a.m. At noon, drummers will lead the march to the Hallmark Resort, where a rally will be held with guest speakers, music, coffee and networking.

Keynote speaker is Jenn Burleton, director of Portland’s TransActive Gender Center, who has 20 plus years mentoring transgender youth and adults. An outspoken advocate on behalf of transgender and gender diverse children and youth, Jenn has raised local and national awareness of the challenges children and their families face.

Other speakers and performers at the rally include: Barbara Lee Turrill and Gib Bernhardt; Sheila Swinford and Nancy Campbell Mead from Central Oregon Coast NOW; Ineka Estabrook, PFLAG chair; Lisa Gray, Lincoln County Diversity Committee; Joanne Cvar, Oregon Rural Organizing Project; Omar Antonio, Centro de Ayuda; Maria Krause, Lincoln County Community Rights and Carolyn Crandall, Lincoln County Democratic Central Committee chair. Franki Trujillo Dalbey from KYAQ will be M.C. Three Twins and a Fish will provide music. Elected officials speaking are Toledo Mayor Billie Jo Smith, State Rep. David Gomberg, and Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Hall.

Hall said, ”I’m honored to participate in and support this event. In this time of change and uncertainty, it’s more important than ever for all citizens to step up and make their voices heard to support the institutions and values we all cherish.