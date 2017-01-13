Lincoln City Chamber Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale



Those interested in having a garage sale should plan to acquire and fill out the registration form and return it to the Chamber office anytime between March 1st and March 31st. The registration form will not be available until March 1st. Each garage sale will be listed on the map for $15, group sales are listed for $20.

After the firm March 31st deadline, the information will be compiled to create a map that lists participants, their location, and a short list of their sale items. The map will be printed in the Oregon Coast Today on Wednesday, April 19th.

Large laminated “Garage Sale” signs will available for garage sale participants to borrow for a $15 refundable deposit. The Chamber will accept cash, check or credit cards for registration. The refundable sign deposit must be a separate transaction of cash or check.