Big Rally in Portland demonstrating support for Affordable Care Act

From the office of U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Merkley, Wyden, Blumenauer, Schrader and Bonamici Join Oregonians for ‘Our First Stand: Save Our Health Care’ Rally

Portland event to oppose GOP efforts to repeal Affordable Care Act

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden this Sunday will join Congressmen Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and other Oregonians at Portland’s Self Enhancement Inc. Gymnasium, 3920 No. Kirby, Portland, for a rally to voice their opposition to efforts by President-elect Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The “Our First Stand: Save Our Health Care” rally, set for 11am, Sunday, January 15th, is part of a national day of action with similar gatherings throughout the country providing a platform for Americans concerned about losing their health insurance, staggering impending surges in health care cost, elimination of preexisting condition exemptions and other devastating consequences if the GOP succeeds in repealing Obamacare. The rally will also feature two Oregonians who will share their stories about how they directly benefitted from lifesaving provisions in the ACA.

This past week, Republicans in the Senate narrowly passed a budget blueprint that is the first step in repealing the Affordable Care Act through a special procedural maneuver called budget reconciliation that would allow them to pass a repeal bill with a simple majority on a party-line vote. They are expected to bring the repeal bill to the floor in the coming weeks. House Republicans followed suit and passed a resolution similar to the Senate’s action today. President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he wants a repeal and “replacement” of the ACA to happen simultaneously, but in the nearly seven years since the passage of the ACA, Republicans have never agreed on a plan to replace it.