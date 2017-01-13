Weather or Not: Enjoy the Break

Friday, Jan. 13th – Lincoln County

Summary: After a cold, frosty and icy beginning, it warmed up into the 40s yesterday under a mostly sunny sky, albeit east winds kept a chill in the bones with gusts of 20-25 mph at times. The mercury began falling right after dark and slipped down into the upper-20s overnight, the nearly Full Wolf Moon was bright enough to read by all night. At dawn, it was chilly and frosty again with an east-northeast breeze blowing fairly consistently at around 10 mph, and the barometer continued rising heralding another clear day.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 41F/31F

Depoe Bay: 47F/28F

Newport: 43F/30F

Waldport: 45F/30F

Yachats: 46F/28F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 9 mph/Altimeter: 30.36”

Forecast: Enjoy the break with mainly dry conditions through Monday, then get ready to measure rainfall by the inch. Look for lots of sunshine today and tomorrow, a few clouds overnight, temps top out at 40-45F in the afternoons and drop to the freezing mark at night. Outlook is for a slight chance of rain Saturday night as a weak weather front passes through, then sunny again Sunday before a general change begins Monday with mostly cloudy skies followed by rain, heavy at times, and windy Monday night through Wednesday, showers Thursday. The thermometer returns to seasonal highs of 50F and lows of 45F. A Pineapple Express (atmospheric river event) producing heavy rain, coupled with rising temperatures and snowmelt, could cause widespread flooding during the early part of next week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice, temperature 20F in the passes; mostly sunny today, highs 35-40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting patchy freezing fog early, sunny later, still considerable ice and snow on the roads, especially in Portland Metro, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for sunshine today, icy pavement, light east winds, highs of 25-30F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, carry chains or traction tires, temps 15-20F; mostly sunny and cold today, the free air freezing level is at the surface. Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is for patches of leftover ice and packed snow possible on the highways at all elevations Saturday and Sunday, then the freezing level rises to 6,500 feet Sunday night and to 8,000 feet by Monday night when rain is likely. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Benign conditions offshore this morning with a light ENE breeze 5-10 knots and seas 4 feet at 11 seconds. NE winds 5-15 knots today, swells subsiding to 3 feet at 11 seconds. E to SE winds 5-10 knots tonight and tomorrow, swells 3 feet at 10 seconds. Outlook is for light E winds on Sunday, swells building to 9 feet, then a series of gales begins Monday with southerlies rising to 25-35 knots and swells increasing to 16 feet by Tuesday. Gales are expected to continue through much of the week. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… The dredge m/v Billeter Marine will be working off the NOAA docks in Yaquina Bay from Sunday, January 15th, through Monday, January 30th, 0700-1800hrs, 7 days a week. The dredge monitors VHF Channels 12, 13 and 16.

On the Beach… Sunny, chilly, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/13 Fri 06:23 AM 2.94 L

01/13 Fri 12:27 PM 10.08 H King Tide

01/13 Fri 07:07 PM -1.46 L

01/14 Sat 01:50 AM 8.69 H

In Short: Dry and cool, then wet, windy and warmer.