Newport: Strong odor of natural gas at Newport Middle School – Fire Dept. on scene

9:55am

Strong odor of natural gas at Newport Middle School in Newport. Gas company summoned. Building evacuated. Kids and staff have been sequestered outside. It’s cold – 34 degrees.

10:18am

Smell of natural gas has been blown out the doors. School maintenance staff is certified to turn off the gas. The gas company is still 20 minutes out. Plan is to ensure the gym is safe so the kids can come in out of the cold. Ultimately, the kids could be shepherded down to Newport High, two blocks away.