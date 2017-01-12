Weather or Not: The All Clear

Thursday, Jan. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: The last of the showers rolled through overnight, heaviest in the middle section of the Central Coast, before the predicted drying trend began. Overall, we had just about 3 inches of total precipitation since the last dry stretch ended on January 7th. Skies were mixed yesterday, the thermometer rose into the mid-40s and winds blew out of the west at 5-15 mph. Clouds varied from scattered to complete overcast overnight until around 5:00am when it cleared off revealing the Full Wolf Moon (also called the Cold, Snow or Holiday Moon, it was officially full at 3:34am). Low temps dropped to near the freezing mark. At daybreak, lots of blue above, frost/ice below and the breeze had veered to light easterly.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 48F/34F/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 48F/33F/0.04”

Newport: 45F/32F/0.14”

Waldport: 46F/33F/0.09”

Yachats: 44F/29F/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 14 mph/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: For the first time in recent memory, we’ve been given the All Clear with no weather warnings posted anywhere in Northwest Oregon, including offshore. Now, that doesn’t mean travel will be a breeze (see Travel section below), but at least nothing new is expected to fall out of the sky for a while. We should have a mostly sunny day here on the Central Coast, high around 40F and light northeast winds. Tonight will probably be the chilliest of the next few as the mercury dips into the upper-20s under partly cloudy skies with patchy freezing fog possible. Mainly clear tomorrow, high again around 40F and light east winds. Outlook is for the dry and cool weather to last through Sunday and into early Monday, and then a slow but steady return to typical January weather as a series of wet and warmer storm systems impact our area the remainder of the week. We could see several inches of rain during an atmospheric river (Pineapple Express) event midweek. Highs 50F, lows 40F.

Travel: With wet roads and temps near freezing, watch out for spots of black ice on Central Coast roads early today. In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice, temperatures 25-30F in the passes; becoming mostly sunny today, high 35F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting areas of freezing fog this morning, sunny later, chains are required in parts of Portland Metro due to ice- and snow-covered roads/bridges, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for sunshine today, chains required in some areas, east winds gusting 25 mph, high of 25F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes, temps 10-20F; mostly sunny and cold today, the free air freezing level is at the surface. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are out of the E 5-15 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 10 seconds. Easterly winds 5-15 knots today, tonight and tomorrow, swells 4-5 feet at 11-12 seconds. Outlook is for SE winds 5-10 knots Saturday and Sunday with swells 4 feet slowly building to 8 feet, then S winds 20-25 knots, seas 9 feet on Monday. Expect a series of gales next week as low pressure systems arrive in local waters every 36 hours or so. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, chilly, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

01/12 Thu 05:32 AM 3.10 L

01/12 Thu 11:39 AM 10.29 H King Tide

01/12 Thu 06:24 PM -1.60 L

01/13 Fri 01:07 AM 8.57 H

In Short: Dry and colder, then wet and warmer.