Family frantic in trying to find family member that walked away from the hospital in Newport
Jan 112017
The family of Brian Haertle is frantically trying to determine the whereabouts of Mr. Haertle. They say he walked away from a medical facility this afternoon at around 1pm. He was last seen down near Bay Boulevard on the Bayfront in Newport. He was wearing a blue hospital gown-type clothing. They say police have been looking for him but Haertle apparently doesn’t want to be found.
Haertle is described as a white male, age 41, dark hair and a full beard, 5 foot 7 and very thin.
Anyone seeing Haertle should immediately call 9-1-1 and give police the exact location of the sighting and what Haertle is wearing.
