Rep. Gomberg sworn in for another term in the Oregon House of Representatives

Rep. Gomberg Takes Oath of Office. Priorities Include Strengthening Small Business, Care for Seniors, Housing and Better Jobs

Representative David Gomberg (D-Otis) took his oath of office January 9th, after winning reelection to the Oregon House of Representatives in November. Gomberg will continue his efforts to strengthen small businesses, provide support for seniors, and create better jobs on the Central Coast and Coastal Range.

“This session will be dominated by large issues like the budget, funding improvements to our roads and bridges, and helping our struggling education system. At the same time, I’ll be working on concerns that directly affect our special part of Oregon. I’ve prepared almost a dozen bills to cut red-tape and provide support for our small businesses. And I’m already working to reverse planned cuts to Oregon Project Independence, a program that keeps seniors safe and secure in their own homes. I’m fighting to preserve the funding increase Oregon voters committed to Veterans through Measure 96. And I’m working on plans to create more affordable housing.”

In addition to serving as an elected official, Gomberg is uniquely familiar with the struggles that come from owning a business. Together with his wife Susan, he owns and operates a design, manufacturing, wholesale and retail kite business. Gomberg brings this unique entrepreneurial perspective to his work as a legislator.

During the 79th Oregon Legislative Session, Gomberg will co-chair the joint Ways and Means- Transportation and Economic Development subcommittee, and also serve as a ranking member on the Economic Development and Trade Committee. The representative will also serve on two other budgeting committees and was elected to the House Leadership.

“The challenges we face in rural and coastal Oregon are different from other parts of the state. I’m very pleased with this opportunity to bring our values and our voice to the leadership team and to the statewide legislature.”