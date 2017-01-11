Kicking on your educational high beams…

Oregon Transfer Day Returns to OCCCOregon Transfer DayTuesday, January 24th10am – 1pmNewport Campus • 400 SE College WayWhether you have your academic goals mapped out already, or if you are unsure about your next steps, transfer day is a great opportunity to learn more about local colleges and their resources. At Oregon Transfer Day, coming to Oregon Coast Community College’s Central County Campus in Newport on Tuesday, Jan. 24, you will be able to meet with admissions and recruitment professionals from Oregon’s public and private colleges. There, through one-on-one assistance, you can learn about course offerings, admission requirements, college costs, financial aid and find answers to any other college-related questions you may have.While the list may grow to more institutions by the time the event arrives, colleges already confirmed to attend include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, Pacific University, Portland State University, Oregon Tech, Concordia University, University of Western States, University of Portland, Linfield College, Eastern Oregon University, Grand Canyon University, and George Fox University.

For more information, call OCCC's Student Services team at 541-867-8501 or visit the OCCC website, at www.oregoncoastcc.org.