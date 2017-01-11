Weather or Not: Consider Yourself Lucky

Wednesday, Jan. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Unless you’re a school kid hoping for a day off, consider yourself lucky that these snowstorms are missing the Central Coast. Our little oasis of warmer temperatures kept precipitation liquid yesterday and overnight, unlike the rest of the state where snow was dumping. The Winter Weather Advisory issued in the early morning was canceled before noon. Rainfall totals were lightest in the north and heaviest in the southern section of the Central Coast; Yachats and Waldport recorded the most by far. Variable winds blew 5-15 mph and the thermometer was in the mid- to upper-40s. This morning, the showers appeared to be ending, the barometer rising rapidly and winds were northwest about 10 mph.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/37F/0.22”

Depoe Bay: 43F/35F/0.37”

Newport: 47F/37F/0.43”

Waldport: 45F/38F/0.80”

Yachats: 49F/40F/0.78”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,900’, 3,600’ & 9,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NW 8 mph/Altimeter: 29.70”

Special Note for Travelers… Almost all of Northwest Oregon, excluding the Coast, is under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory this morning. An additional 1-4 inches of snow is expected today on top of up to a foot received overnight. Driving is dangerous and chains or traction tires are required in many places, including on all roads in the Portland Metro area, through the Columbia River Gorge and over the Cascades. If you must travel away from the Coast today, be prepared for Winter driving conditions. See Travel section below for more details.

Forecast: There could be a few snowflakes mixed in with any lingering rain showers early today before they taper off and then fade away completely; mostly to partly cloudy skies, light west winds and highs of 40-45F. Tonight, clearing skies will let the heat escape and the mercury dips to 30F, so area roads may become icy. Sunshine tomorrow, east winds 10-15 mph and a high about 40F. Outlook is for mainly clear with patchy freezing fog Friday, sunny Saturday, highs of 40-45F, lows 30-35F, then rain and warmer Sunday through Tuesday with highs near 50F and lows of 40-45F. Long term, meteorologists are eyeballing a very wet atmospheric river event shaping up for sometime next week with several inches of rain possible.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice, rain and snow showers, temperatures are 30-32F in the passes; snow showers today, 2-4 inches accumulation possible, the snow level is below the passes at 500 feet, highs 35-40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting more snow today, heaviest from Salem to Portland (chains are required throughout Portland Metro), while Corvallis and Eugene should see mostly a rain/snow mix and just wet pavement, temps range from 25F in the north to 30-40F in the south. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for 3-5 inches of snow today, chains required in many areas, east winds gusting 35 mph, high of 25F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, snow flurries, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes, temps 25-30F; snow today, additional accumulations of 2-5 inches expected. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: The breeze is out of the NW 15-20 knots this morning with seas 7-8 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds remains in effect through 10:00am this morning. N winds easing to 10-15 knots by this afternoon, swells 7 feet at 10 seconds. Tonight and tomorrow, NE winds 5-10 knots and swells 7 feet at 12 seconds. Outlook is for E winds 5-10 knots Friday, swells 4 feet, SE winds 10-15 knots Saturday, swells 7 feet, then southerlies 10-15 knots with seas building to 10 feet on Sunday. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mainly cloudy, breezy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/11 Wed 10:49 AM 10.28 H King Tide

01/11 Wed 05:39 PM -1.48 L

01/12 Thu 12:21 AM 8.30 H

01/12 Thu 05:32 AM 3.10 L

In Short: Showers ending, dry and cooler, then wet and warmer.