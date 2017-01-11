Drumming up some peace for the world…

Newport Community Drum Circle — Saturday, January 14 — The Newport Drum Circle’s first gathering of 2017 is dedicated to celebrating diversity and resisting xenophobia in all its forms. Free and family friendly, as always. everyone welcome, no musical experience required, loaner drums available. Every second Saturday, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the glass-enclosed gazebo at Don Davis Park, across from the Performing Arts Center. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.