Pacific Seafood has been fined for exceeding discharge limits into Yaquina Bay



The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined Pacific Sea Food Company Inc., doing business as Pacific Shrimp Company, $1,540 for violating its discharge permit at its facility off Bay Boulevard.

The company’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit allows it to discharge to Yaquina Bay a monthly average of 54 pounds of total suspended solids per 1,000 pounds of raw product for shrimp processing. In June 2016 the company discharged a monthly average of 59 pounds per 1,000 pounds of raw product to Yaquina Bay.

The limits are set to protect aquatic life and human health.

The company has until Jan. 30 to appeal the permit.