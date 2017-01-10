Weather or Not: Snow Tonight/Tomorrow?

Tuesday, Jan. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy rain showers, hail and gusty southwest winds yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/42F/44mph/0.71”

Depoe Bay: 47F/40F/30mph/0.52”

Newport: 46F/41F/44mph/0.60”

Waldport: 48F/41F/37mph/0.76”

Yachats: 49F/43F/42mph/0.63”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’ & 2,200’, broken @ 2,900’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: WSW 7 mph/Altimeter: 29.59”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from 10:00pm this evening to 10:00am tomorrow morning. Snow will develop late this evening and end late Wednesday morning. Snow levels around 1,500 feet this evening will lower to near or below 500 feet late this evening. Areas south of Newport will likely remain above 1,500 feet. Snow accumulation in most areas will be a half of an inch to an inch with locally up to 2 inches mainly for locations above 800 feet. Snow may result in extra challenging driving conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. Please allow extra time to travel, drive slowly and leave plenty of room between vehicles. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Forecast: With yet another round of Winter weather headed into Northwest Oregon, this time the Central Coast is actually included in the snow advisory. Today begins with showers, turning to a steadier rain this afternoon, southeast winds gusting 20-25 mph and highs of 40-45F. Now, here’s where the traction tires meet the road – tonight there is a very good chance of some snow, maybe mixed with rain, snow accumulations are expected to be none to light for our coastal communities. The mercury drops to near freezing and east winds blow 10-15 mph gusting 25. More snow could fall tomorrow morning before the moisture tap is turned off, then mostly cloudy skies and cooler with a high of 35-40F. We should point out that this scenario is still kinda sketchy; in similar episodes over the years, the Central Coast has seen everything from no snow accumulation at all to as much as 6 inches on the ground. It’s a tough call depending on where/when the cooler air and moisture meet. Outlook is for mostly clear and cold Thursday and Friday, patchy freezing fog possible, high 40F, low 30F, warming with a chance of rain Saturday through Monday, highs 45-50F, lows dipping to about 40F.

Travel: All of Northwest Oregon has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for snow from tonight through midday tomorrow.

In the Coast Range this morning, there’s mainly wet pavement and rain showers, temperatures are 32-33F in the passes; rain showers early today, snow by late afternoon, snow level 2,000 feet dropping to 500 feet with 1-3 inches accumulation possible tonight, high 40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting rain today, snow developing tonight, temps 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow today, another 1-3 inches tonight, east winds gusting 25 mph, highs of 30-35F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, snow flurries, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes, temps 25-30F; snow today, accumulations of 5-9 inches expected. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas have built to 13 feet at 11 seconds this morning with SW winds 15-20 knots gusting 25. A Small Craft Advisory for winds remains in effect through 9:00am this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. SW winds easing to 10-15 knots gusting 20 this morning, backing to E 15 knots this afternoon, seas holding at 13 feet. Tonight, NE winds 10-15 knots gusting 20 and swells subsiding to 5-7 feet at 10 seconds. N winds 10-15 knots gusting 20 are projected for tomorrow with mixed swells 4-6 feet at 10 seconds. Outlook is for easterlies 5-15 knots Thursday through Saturday, swells 5-8 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers/rain, breezy, surf 6-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/10 Tue 09:57 AM 10.08 H King Tide

01/10 Tue 04:51 PM -1.07 L

01/10 Tue 11:32 PM 7.89 H

01/11 Wed 04:38 AM 3.26 L

In Short: Showers, rain, snow, then drying and cooling.