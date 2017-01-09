Southwest Oregon high danger for landslides and high water

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for areas of southwest Oregon.

The watch area includes the Curry County coast, eastern Curry County and Josephine County. Track Oregon flood watches here: http://1.usa.gov/1EM7qNl

“Heavy rain can trigger landslides,” says Ali Ryan Hansen, communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). “Landslides and debris flows are possible during this weather. Be safe and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur.”

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk. In general, dangerous places include:

– Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

– Bases of steep hillsides.

– Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

– Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

For more landslide and debris flow information: http://bit.ly/landslidehazards