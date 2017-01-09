Weather or Not: Bear with Us

Monday, Jan. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: It really warmed up yesterday as the mercury reached the low-50s along with typically soggy conditions for this time of year; rainfall totals were about an inch all along the Central Coast. East winds gusted into the 30s for most of the morning before a front arrived and the breeze veered to southerly 15-25 mph, lasting through the afternoon, evening and overnight. Low temps came in at about 40F. This morning, lightning strikes were being reported just offshore from Florence to Newport, showers dotted the radar and southwest winds hummed along at 20-30 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,700’ & 3,600’, broken @ 4,900’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSW 18 mph G28/Altimeter: 29.69”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/41F/32mph/1.05”

Depoe Bay: 50F/38F/37mph/1.16”

Newport: 52F/37F/32mph/1.15”

Waldport: 52F/40F/34mph/1.08”

Yachats: 51F/39F/36mph/0.91”

Forecast: Meteorologists are asking us to bear with them this week as a complex weather scenario affects the Central Coast, making spot-on predictions even more difficult than usual. That said, look for cool, showery and unstable conditions today with thunderstorms possible, some may produce small hail, otherwise rainfall totals could reach half an inch or so and the thermometer climbs to 45F. Tonight and tomorrow, the showery pattern continues, low 40F and high again Tuesday 45F. Outlook is for a chance of snow Tuesday night, probably mixed with rain, low near freezing, rain likely Wednesday, high 45F, drying and colder Wednesday night through Friday night as highs top out in the low 40s and overnight lows may dip into the upper-20s, and then a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, highs about 50F, lows around 40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s rain but areas of icy pavement may exist as temperatures are 30-32F in the passes; rain and snow showers today, the snow level is 2,500 feet with up to 2 inches accumulation possible, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting mainly rain showers, except for Portland Metro where a Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect, temps 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge also has a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect, the forecast calls for freezing rain accumulations of a tenth of an inch, light east winds, high of 30F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, snow showers, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes, temps 25-30F; snow showers today, snow accumulations 2-5 inches, the snow level remaining below the passes. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: SW winds are blowing 20-25 knots this morning with seas 8 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through tomorrow morning. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from late this evening through tomorrow afternoon. SW winds 20-25 knots gusting 30 today, swells 7 feet at 9 seconds. Tonight, expect S winds 20-25 knots early rising to 25-30 knots after midnight and seas building to 11 feet at 9 seconds. S winds continue tomorrow morning at 20-25 knots before backing to E 15 knots in the afternoon with swells 14 feet in the morning subsiding to 11 feet later in the day. Outlook is for N winds 20-25 knots, swells 6 feet, on Wednesday, then E to SE winds 10-15 knots Thursday and Friday, swells 5-6 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Heavy showers, breezy, surf 5-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/09 Mon 09:04 AM 9.75 H

01/09 Mon 03:59 PM -0.43 L

01/09 Mon 10:36 PM 7.38 H

01/10 Tue 03:41 AM 3.33 L

In Short: Showers, possible thunderstorms, rain/snow mix, then drying and cooling.