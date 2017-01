ORE34

MP 38.55

ALSEA MT SUMMIT REPORTING STATION

Severe Weather Hazard

Weather Condition: Severe Weather Alert – Freezing Rain

Road Surface: Packed Snow

Current Chain Restrictions: Chains Required. Traction tires allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10,000 GVW and not towing. Vehicles towing must use chains.

Chain restriction between MP 45 and MP 53

Current Temp: 22 F