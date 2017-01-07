Winter storm weather update

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 4:00pm Sunday for the Coast Range and Willamette Valley, until 10:00pm Sunday in Portland Metro, and Monday in the Columbia River Gorge. Temperatures did not cool off as much as expected today and will continue below freezing well into Sunday. As snow tapers off, it’ll be replaced by freezing rain with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch or more making travel extremely hazardous through most of the day on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades for up to a foot of snow Saturday night through Sunday night.

Here on the Central Coast, we’re currently the only area in Northwest Oregon not under a warning or advisory. However, the roads are still wet and temperatures are very close to freezing as of Saturday evening, so additional freezing rain and black ice are possible just about anywhere. Low temps are expected to rise to 40F overnight.