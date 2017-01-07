More travel advisories for the Valley

ODOT Says:

Chains or traction tires are currently required for all vehicles on Interstate 5 through the Eugene metro area (mp 184-209). Chains are required for vehicles over 10K gross vehicle weight and for any towing vehicle.

Traction tires are allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10K GVW and not towing. Freezing rain, sleet and snow have created very slick roadways – especially on I-5.

There are numerous crashes and vehicles spinning out of control on I-5 and other roads. Travelers should be aware that there could be a layer of ice under the snow. The best plan is to not drive, and wait until temperatures rise and conditions improve. Check TripCheck.com for travel conditions and chain requirements throughout the state.