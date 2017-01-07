Travel in the valley getting worse…

From ODOT

Freezing rain, sleet and snow has moved into the Salem area and is moving into the North Willamette Valley as predicted. It is making travel hazardous, creating very slick roadways – especially on Interstate 5. There are numerous crashes and vehicles spinning out of control on I-5 and other roads. Travelers should be advised that there could be a layer of ice under the snow that is falling. However, the best plan is to not drive, and wait until temperatures rise and conditions improve.