Weather or Not: Hold Your Horses

Saturday, Jan. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: The dry and cold period comes to an end after yesterday’s morning sunshine and afternoon broken overcast. It was chilly with temps in the mid-40s and east winds gusting into the 20s. Skies were mainly overcast after dark, a brief period of drizzle fell around 10:00pm, and then it was dry until about 6:00am when the predicted rain showed up. At daybreak, temperatures dipped to 30-31F so some areas along the Central Coast were receiving freezing rain, albeit not very heavy. But, before you dig out your crampons, the precipitation falling is mostly just rain, unlike everywhere else in Northwest Oregon where snow and/or freezing rain have already begun or will start shortly. So, hold your horses if you’d planned to travel anywhere this weekend (see note below).

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 3,800’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 21 mph/Altimeter: 29.74”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 45F/29F/13mph/~0.00”

Depoe Bay: 43F/27F/24mph/~0.00”

Newport: 45F/27F/28mph/~0.00”

Waldport: 48F/29F/23mph/0.04”

Yachats: 46F/30F/22mph/0.02”

Special Note for Weekend Travelers… A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Northwest Oregon, excluding the Central Coast, for today and tomorrow. Snow turning to freezing rain and finally to plain rain will begin affecting the area this morning lasting into early tomorrow in the Coast Range, South Willamette Valley (including Corvallis and Eugene) and Cascades, until tomorrow afternoon in the Central Willamette Valley (including Salem and McMinnville), until tomorrow evening in Portland Metro, and into Monday in the Columbia River Gorge. 1-4 inches of snow expected with ice accumulations of up to an inch or more. Ice, snow and wind will likely bring down trees and power lines. Travel this weekend is not recommended. The freezing rain and ice will make roads extremely slick and very difficult to drive on.

Forecast: While the rest of Northwest Oregon braces for a significant Winter storm, the Central Coast is currently the only area not under a warning. But, as we mentioned yesterday, there was a chance for a Wintry mix here this morning. And so it goes today with some freezing rain early, then mostly plain ol’ rain the remainder of the day, east winds gusting 20 mph and high near 45F. Rain continues tonight and tomorrow, an inch or more possible, the breeze coming around to the familiar southerly direction 15-25 mph, and the thermometer hovering around 45-50F. Outlook is for rain likely Monday through Wednesday, then a chance of rain Thursday and Friday; the mercury should remain about average with highs of 45-50F and lows of 40F all week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this weekend’s Wintry conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Some ice is possible on Central Coast roads this morning due to freezing rain. In the Coast Range this morning, freezing rain has begun so there’s ice on the pavement, and 25F in the passes; snow, sleet and freezing rain today, snow accumulations 1-3 inches, ice accumulations up to a half inch, high 35-40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting snow and freezing rain, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for snow, cold east winds gusting up to 50 mph, areas of blowing snow, highs of 20-25F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways this morning, temps 10-15F, carry chains or use traction tires; snow this morning, then snow mixed with freezing rain this afternoon. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: ESE winds are blowing 15-20 knots this morning with choppy seas 4-5 feet at 4 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through tomorrow for all waters. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow out past 10 miles. Today, tonight and tomorrow expect E to SE winds 20-25 knots gusting 30, swells 4-6 feet with 6 foot windwaves at 5 seconds inside 10 miles but swells 5-6 feet with 7 foot windwaves at 7 seconds past 10 miles from shore. Outlook is for S winds 15-20 knots Monday, swells 8 feet, SE winds 20-25 knots Tuesday, swells building to 13 feet, and then a westerly 15-20 knots on Wednesday, swells subsiding to 10 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 2-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/07 Sat 07:13 AM 8.94 H

01/07 Sat 02:01 PM 1.30 L

01/07 Sat 08:18 PM 6.43 H

01/08 Sun 01:34 AM 3.01 L

In Short: Rainy and windy for the next several days.