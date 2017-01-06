9TH ANNUAL CRAB KRACK RESCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 12



The Lincoln County Historical Society’s Ninth Annual Crab Krack scheduled for 4pm, Sunday, January 15th at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport has been postponed, due to uncertainty in the supply of local Dungeness crab.



Significant donations from both local processors and crab fisherman have made this annual event possible for nearly a decade. Great progress has been made on the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center from the proceeds of this event!



This event has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday, February 12th, 4PM at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. Dinner will include a whole crab (pending the availability of crab), various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with a no-host bar, live jazz music, and both a silent and oral auction. In short, something for everyone!



The focus of this popular fundraiser is to complete Phase II lower floor renovations at the Maritime Center. Proceeds from this event will be matched (doubled). The project was awarded a $45,000 challenge grant by The Collins Foundation. To date, the Society has raised a little over half of the needed funds to meet the challenge. Central to this project is the Doerfler Family Theatre, a 100+ seat media/event space made possible in large part by a grant from the Doerfler Family Trust.



Tickets already purchased for the event scheduled on the 15th will be honored at the Feb 12th event. A refund will be offered to ticket holders unable to attend the event on its new date, February 12th.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.



Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509.