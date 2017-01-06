Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for snow and freezing rain on the Central Oregon Coast, in effect from 4:00am to 2:00pm Saturday. A brief period of snow or sleet is expected early Saturday morning, before changing to rain or freezing rain. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulation locally up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in valleys that are a bit inland from the beaches. Snow and ice will make travel difficult along the coast, especially on untreated roads. Highway 101 is expected to become very slick Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

