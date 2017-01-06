A world wide travelog that’s totally for the birds!

 Daily News
Jan 062017
 

Brown Headed Barbet
Ram Papish photo

Painted Storks
Ram Papish photo

India: Land of Exotic Creatures and Captivating Culture, presented by
Ram Papish, Wildlife illustrator and photographer

From the heights of the snow-capped Himalaya’s to the steamy marshes of Rajasthan, India’s exotic birds and captivating wildlife live side-by-side with a large and diverse human population. Ram Papish and friends recently spent three weeks traveling through these areas in northern India on a wildlife watching and cultural safari. Come and see breathtaking images taken by Ram of the exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals of India and learn about how the Indian people coexist with the wildlife. Admission is FREE.

Thursday, January 19, 7pm, Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport

 Posted by at 12:52 PM

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.