A world wide travelog that’s totally for the birds!

From the heights of the snow-capped Himalaya’s to the steamy marshes of Rajasthan, India’s exotic birds and captivating wildlife live side-by-side with a large and diverse human population. Ram Papish and friends recently spent three weeks traveling through these areas in northern India on a wildlife watching and cultural safari. Come and see breathtaking images taken by Ram of the exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals of India and learn about how the Indian people coexist with the wildlife. Admission is FREE.

Thursday, January 19, 7pm, Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport