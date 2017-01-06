Weather or Not: Big Changes Begin Tonight

Friday, Jan. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: A nice recovery yesterday from morning lows in the 20s to afternoon highs around 40F. Depoe Bay wins the blue ribbon with the highest high (44F) and the lowest low (22F). East winds were down a smidge, blowing 10-15 mph gusting occasionally to 25-30 before noon and then fading further during the afternoon, evening and overnight. Skies remained mostly clear with some scattered high clouds occasionally wafting by. This morning, the barometer was portentously falling, the east wind stayed around 10 mph and clouds from an approaching storm system were visible on satellite images.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 8 mph G21/Altimeter: 30.09”

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 41F/29F

Depoe Bay: 44F/22F

Newport: 41F/27F

Waldport: 43F/28F

Yachats: 41F/27F

Forecast: Once again, the Central Coast is apparently going to dodge the bullet as a nasty Winter storm heads into the Pacific Northwest this weekend (see Travel section below). Increasing clouds today, lighter east winds, highs 40-45F. Tonight we do have a slight chance of snow for a short period after midnight but quickly changing to a rain/snow mix, no snow accumulation expected, lows 30-35F. There’s a slight chance of some freezing rain tomorrow morning, but mostly just plain ol’ rain for the day, southeast winds 20-25 mph and the mercury climbs to 40-45F. Outlook is for rain Sunday through Thursday with average January temperatures as highs reach 45-50F and lows dip to 40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this week’s Wintry conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: US Highway 20 is expected to remain closed at Milepost 5.5 just west of Toledo until midday due to the landslide that occurred yesterday. There is a local detour in place – John Moore Road on the west down to Yaquina Bay Road to the east. Motorists will be driving through Toledo to bypass the slide, which is just west of Dairy Queen.

In the Coast Range this morning, there are still spots of ice on the pavement, and it’s very cold, 10-15F in the passes; areas of freezing fog early, then sunny today, high 35F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting areas of freezing fog early, then becoming sunny, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for increasing clouds, cold east winds gusting 20 mph, highs of 25-30F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways this morning, very cold at 0-10F, carry chains or use traction tires; sunny today, southeast winds gusting 5-10 mph creating windchills of -10F to 10F. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Special Note for Weekend Travelers… A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Northwest Oregon, excluding the immediate coastline, for Saturday and Sunday with the transition from cold weather to a warm and wet regime. Snow turning to freezing rain and finally to plain rain will begin affecting the area Saturday morning lasting into late Saturday night or early Sunday in the Coast Range and South and Central Willamette Valley, until Sunday evening in Portland Metro, and Monday in the Columbia River Gorge. 1-3 inches of snow is expected with ice accumulations of a half inch or more on top. Ice, snow and wind will likely bring down trees and power lines. Travel this weekend is not recommended. The freezing rain and ice will make roads extremely slick and very difficult to drive on.

Marine: Winds are out of the SE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 2-3 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from tonight through tomorrow. SE winds mainly 5-15 knots today, rising to 15-25 knots this evening gusting 30 after midnight, swells 3 feet at 12-13 seconds. Tomorrow, SE winds 20-25 knots gusting 30 and swells 4-6 feet at 11 seconds. Outlook is for southerlies 20-25 knots Sunday through Tuesday with swells building to 10-11 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed sky, breezy, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/06 Fri 12:50 PM 2.13 L

01/06 Fri 06:53 PM 6.32 H

01/07 Sat 12:28 AM 2.53 L

01/07 Sat 07:13 AM 8.94 H

In Short: Increasing clouds, rain/snow mix, then wet, warmer and windy.