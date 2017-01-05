It’s Mayor Barbara Leff in Depoe Bay

Former Depoe Bay City Councilor Barbara Leff was sworn in this week as the new Mayor of Depoe Bay.

Despite a crowded roster of mayoral candidates, Leff amassed sufficient votes to come out on top. Mayor Leff campaigned on a philosophy of more public involvement in charting the course toward Depoe Bay’s municipal future. She repeatedly said during her campaign that the more the public is involved the better decisions the city council can make about the condition and future of the town.

Maintenance of the harbor, economic development and housing growth are high on the list.