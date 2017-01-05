Highway 20 to remain closed until mid-day Friday

U.S. 20 Corvallis-Newport Highway is now expected to remain closed near Toledo until midday tomorrow (Friday). A slide occurred one mile west of Toledo (milepost 5.5) this morning. Approximately 4000 yards of material and at least 60 trees are blocking both lanes of travel. Crews are removing all debris and stabilizing the slope before the roadway can reopen. There is a local detour in place – John Moore Road on the west down to the Yaquina Bay Road to the east. Motorists will be driving through Toledo to bypass the slide, which is just east of the Diary Queen.

